Gold prices today: Gold rates jump, check prices of yellow metal in your city

Gold prices were trading up by Rs 110 per 10 grams on Tuesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,850 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,740.
