Gold and silver futures continued to trade on a higher note on Friday, January 14, taking cues from the international spot prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Gold, Silver Futures Continue To Rise; Yellow Metal Eyes Rs 48,000 - January 14, 2022
- Scotiabank Trims Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Target Price to C$2.50 - January 14, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates in weekly highs near $1,830, US Retail Sales eyed - January 14, 2022