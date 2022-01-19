Gold and silver futures traded on a flat note on Wednesday, January 19, amid muted global trend. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, due for a February 4 delivery, edged higher and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR retreats after two-month-old resistance rejected bulls, yields, inflation eyed - January 19, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes additional declines amid firmer yields, $1,806 support holds the key - January 19, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Gold, Silver Futures Flat On Muted Global Trend - January 19, 2022