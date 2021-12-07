Gold and silver futures climbed on Tuesday, December 7, taking cues from the international spot prices. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures due for a February 4 delivery, were last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dirty Gold Destroys Lives and the Environment - December 7, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: Gold Trades Above Rs 48,000 On Global Cues; Silver At Rs 61,602 - December 7, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces towards key $1,792 barrier despite firmer yields - December 7, 2021