Tapan Patel of HDFC Securities expects gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1810 and resistance at $1840 per ounce. MCX gold August support lies at Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Impending rate hike by Fed, high US yields, strong dollar to keep yellow metal volatile - June 14, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD bears keep sight on $1,807 ahead of Fed – Confluence Detector - June 14, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 14 Jun 2022: Gold prices fall on weak global cues ahead of US Fed meet; support at Rs 50,000 - June 14, 2022