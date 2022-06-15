According to Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart, a downside move can be seen in the prices of gold and silver. Gold has support at Rs 50000 and resistance at Rs 50600. Silver has support at Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, June 15: Gold rates down by nearly Rs 1,000, Check gold price in your city - June 15, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Inflation, global growth worries; Fed policy to offer support as yellow metal loses shine - June 15, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surges to near $1,820 on soaring market mood, Fed in focus - June 15, 2022