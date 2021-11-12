We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 49000 with a stop loss of Rs 47770 for target of Rs 49700 and silver around Rs 66400 with a stop loss of Rs 65800 for target of Rs 68000, said Manoj Kumar Jain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Investors can buy gold on dips; support for yellow metal around Rs 49,000-47,770 - November 11, 2021
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 48,340, silver at Rs 66,500 per kg - November 11, 2021
- Gold Digger: Prices lift off on growing inflation - November 11, 2021