On MCX, gold prices touched Rs 55,818 per 10 grams after a recoding a jump of around 0.5 percent or Rs 288. This was slightly lower than the lifetime high, as per the MCX. Meanwhile, Silver rates were up by Rs 257 to Rs 70174 per kg.
