Today’s trend may remain on the upside in bullion, and buying is expected at support levels. Gold has support at Rs 55,500 and resistance at Rs 55,800. Silver has support at Rs 63,900 and resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes more gains above $1,830.00 as risk-off mood eases, US PMI eyed - February 28, 2023
- Gold prices suffer worst monthly drop in over a year as rate-hike concerns take center stage - February 28, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metal may edge up as US consumer confidence dips - February 28, 2023