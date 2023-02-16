Gold to expected to trade sideways to positive. On MCX, April gold Future has support at Rs 56,020 and resistance at Rs 56,700, Saumil Gandhi of HDFC Securities has said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metal to remain volatile ahead of US jobless claim data - February 16, 2023
- Australian gold miner says it is ‘optimistic’ about gold price - February 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound approaches $1,850 hurdle on China, yields favor DXY retreat - February 16, 2023