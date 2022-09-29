“Since yesterday gold rebounded sharply; we may see some pullback in today’s session but the undertone may change to positive ahead of a festival season in India,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metal to stage relief rally amid dollar weakness; support around Rs 49,700 - September 29, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees cushion around $1,650 after a corrective move, US GDP buzz - September 29, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects below $1,660, upside looks likely ahead of US GDP data - September 28, 2022