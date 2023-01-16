Looking at the fundamentals and weakness in the dollar, gold and silver can maintain their bullish momentum in the upcoming sessions. A buy-on-dips strategy is suggested in precious metals, says Manoj …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metals likely to remain bullish in near term, buy on dips - January 16, 2023
- Gold, silver prices today: Gold prices touch record high of Rs 57,100, silver rates surge to Rs 70,000 - January 16, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 9-month peak on hopes of slower Fed rate hikes - January 16, 2023