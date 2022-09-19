Gold Prices Today: Precious metals likely to remain volatile ahead of US Fed policy meeting

Gold has support at Rs 49,020-48810 while resistance is at Rs 49,480, 49,640. Silver has support at Rs 55,750-55,240 while resistance is at Rs 57,180–57,510, said Rahul Kalantri, VP, commodities, …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)