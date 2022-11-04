Gold has support at Rs 49,980-49,850 and resistance at Rs 50,330-50,500, while for silver, support is at Rs 57,900-57,550 and resistance at Rs 58,850-59,200, says Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart C …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain under pressure as investors await US payroll data - November 4, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD climbs to $1,640 amid a minor DXY’s correction, US NFP eyed - November 4, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD appears a ‘sell the bounce trade’, with US NFP ahead - November 4, 2022
Discussion about this post