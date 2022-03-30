According to Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research, gold has support at Rs 50580-50350 and resistance at Rs 51000-51220 while silver has support at Rs 66450-66000 and resistance at Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 30 March 2022: Gold prices trade in green, analysts say buy on dips, support at Rs 51200 - March 30, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain volatile ahead of US GDP, ADP non-farm data - March 30, 2022
- Historic California gold mine looks to reopen as gold prices remain high - March 30, 2022