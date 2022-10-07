“Trend in bullion may remain range-bound to down as investors await US payroll data. Gold has support at Rs 51600 while resistance is at Rs 52100,” said Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain volatile ahead of US jobs data, support around Rs 51,720-51,540 - October 7, 2022
- Gold steady ahead of U.S. jobs data, but heads for best week since March - October 7, 2022
- Gold Rates Hiked For 5th Day This Week. Check Today’s Prices In Top Indian Cities - October 6, 2022