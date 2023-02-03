Weakness in the US equity markets due to disappointing corporate earnings and cooling off the US bond yields are supporting precious metals at lower levels, said Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain volatile ahead of US jobs report; buy silver on dips - February 2, 2023
- Gold steadies after steep sell-off, but bound for weekly drop - February 2, 2023
- The gold price is near 9-month highs. Could these ASX 200 mining stocks be set to soar? - February 2, 2023