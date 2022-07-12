Concerns are also running high about consumer demand in China amid virus related restrictions. Gold is a safe haven and global growth worries are running high, however, the yellow metal has failed to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to take the heat from dollar - July 12, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns extremely volatile, a pullback looks possible - July 12, 2022
- Gold prices today fall to 9-month lows, silver rates drop - July 12, 2022