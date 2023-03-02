The prices of gold saw a hike in India today, 2 March 2023. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in the country sells at Rs 56,290 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Rates across India go up, check latest price in your city - March 2, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 2 March: Gold trades with mild cuts; rate hike trajectory may see dollar’s resurgence - March 2, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops towards 200-SMA retest as yields underpin US Dollar rebound - March 1, 2023