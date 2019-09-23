Gold prices today extended gains after hitting one-month low last week. On MCX, October gold futures rose 0.24% to ₹37,788 per gram today. Silver saw bigger gains. Silver futures prices rose 1.75% to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Light Report Week Shifts Focus to U.S. Dollar - September 23, 2019
- Gold prices today rebound from one-month lows, silver rates surge - September 23, 2019
- Gold prices edge lower, palladium scales record high - September 22, 2019