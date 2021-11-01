Gold and silver prices today struggled in Indian markets amid weak global cues. On MCX, gold futures edged higher 0.1% to 47695 after a sharp fall in the previous session. Gold pr …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today remain weak, silver rates drop for 5th day ahead of Dhanteras - November 1, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces but $1800 appears elusive ahead of a Big week – Confluence Detector - November 1, 2021
- Gold slips as robust dollar saps appeal - October 31, 2021