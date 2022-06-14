Gold prices today see big fall in two days, silver rates tumble

Gold and silver prices extended their recent losses in Indian markets, tracking a sharp fall in global markets. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.4% at ₹50483 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.43% to ₹60 …
