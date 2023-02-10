Recent uptick in yields have taken some steam off the non-yielding yellow metal. Now the focus might shift towards US CPI data due next week, to gauge Fed’s future course of actions, said Ravindra Rao …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Sell yellow metal on rise around Rs 57,100; support around Rs 56,680-56,500 - February 10, 2023
- Gold faces second weekly drop on Fed concerns - February 9, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold faces second weekly drop on Fed concerns - February 9, 2023