Gold slumped below Rs 48,000-mark on Thursday in the domestic market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dropped 1.46 per cent at Rs 47,799 for 10 grams at 0910 hours IST on June 17.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Prices Today Slip Below Rs 48,000-mark; Lowest in a Month. Time to Buy or Sell?
Gold slumped below Rs 48,000-mark on Thursday in the domestic market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dropped 1.46 per cent at Rs 47,799 for 10 grams at 0910 hours IST on June 17.