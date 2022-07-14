Gold has support at Rs 50,550–50,320, while resistance is at Rs 50,960–51,140. Silver has support at Rs 56,550-55,750 and resistance at Rs 57,580–57,910, Rahul Kalantri of Mehta Equities has said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Strong dollar to cap yellow metal gains; inflation, recession fears to lend support - July 14, 2022
- Gold price today, July 14: Gold prices climb higher by Rs 200, check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - July 14, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips as red-hot U.S inflation stokes huge rate hike fears - July 14, 2022