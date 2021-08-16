Gold prices struggled for direction today after a sharp gain in the previous session. On MCX, gold was flat at ₹ 46961 per 10 gram while silver dipped to ₹ 63,160 per kg. In the previous session, gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,780 amid lower US Treasury yields - August 16, 2021
- Gold prices today struggle after sharp jump, silver rates drop - August 16, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near one-week peak on weak consumer sentiment print - August 16, 2021