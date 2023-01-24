Gold rates in India rose to new high today, tracking firm global rates. In domestic futures market, MCX gold rose 0.4% to ₹57050 per 10 gram while silver jumped 0.5% to ₹68301 per kg. In global markets, supported by a weaker US dollar, spot gold rose 0 …
