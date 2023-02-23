According to Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research, gold has support at Rs 55,920-55,660 and resistance at Rs 56,300-56,550 while silver has support at Rs 65,000-64,400 and resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 23 Feb: Gold softens, dollar gains on Fed minutes; US GDP data eyed for further cues - February 22, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Volatility on cards after Fed minutes as investors eye US economic data - February 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks set for further downside to near $1,820 on aggressive Fed bets - February 22, 2023