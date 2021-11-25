The lack of fresh triggers may keep prices in range for the day. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot Gold support at $1,780 and resistance at $1,810 per ounce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Thanksgiving Day unlikely to offer respite to XAU/USD bulls amid a bear flag - November 24, 2021
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal adds Rs 100, silver near Rs 63,900 - November 24, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain weak, short-term investors can create fresh longs on small dips - November 24, 2021