Gold prices have fallen in a range-bound zone since the last few trading sessions as anticipated high and sustained inflation is supporting the prices whereas reduced Covid cases have increased the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain rangebound, buy on dips - November 21, 2021
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 48,800; should you buy? - November 21, 2021
- Gold prices steady after hitting 2-week low as dollar retreats - November 21, 2021