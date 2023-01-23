Domestic gold prices were up on Monday as a softer dollar and prospects of slower interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve boosted bullion’s appeal. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains as dollar eases - January 23, 2023
- Endeavour 2022 Gold Production at Top End of Forecast Range — Commodity Comment - January 23, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,250; silver falls to Rs 72,300 per kilo - January 23, 2023