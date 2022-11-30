Domestic gold prices were up for the second consecutive day this week as dollar eased negligible on Wednesday amid hopes around less aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve going forward. On MCX,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases from two-week high, holds above $1,750 ahead of Powell - November 30, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a consolidate phase as 200DMA caps – Credit Suisse - November 30, 2022
- Commodities Outlook 2023: Gold to rebound as Fed easing starts - November 30, 2022