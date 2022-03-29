Gold prices in India tumbled over Rs 250 to R s 51,300, further down from Monday’s price of Rs 51,452 per 10 gram, owing to a strong US dollar index and higher bond yields. Silver also traded lower by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal gets Rs 271 cheaper; silver below Rs 68,000 - March 29, 2022
- Gold, Silver Prices Drop; Ukraine Peace Talks In Focus - March 29, 2022
- Sharp fall in gold prices, know the new price - March 29, 2022