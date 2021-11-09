The intermediate trend for gold is up and we are expecting higher prices ahead for the yellow metal, say experts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to edge higher, traders can buy on dips - November 9, 2021
- Gold prices today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 48,030; silver at Rs 64,800 per kg - November 9, 2021
- Gold Price Today Remains Flat Near Rs 48,000; Silver Drops Sharply. Buy, Hold or Sell? - November 9, 2021