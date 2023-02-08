Gold prices ticked higher on Wednesday in the international markets as the dollar retreated from a one-month peak after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not revert to a more hawkish stance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Hangs Tough As US Dollar Dominates Proceedings. Where To For XAU/USD? - February 8, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to edge higher, witness short-covering bounce - February 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,880 as investors digest Powell’s guidance and Biden’s SOTU - February 7, 2023