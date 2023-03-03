Gold can trade lower towards Rs 55,540, a break of which can prompt the price to slip further to Rs 55,400, Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One has said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to face selling pressure around Rs 56,250 - March 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD juggles around $1,840 amid mixed market mood, US Services PMI in focus - March 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD buyers recapture critical 21 DMA hurdle? - March 3, 2023