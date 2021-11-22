In the lack of any fresh trigger this week, we expect gold prices to trade between Rs 48,500 and Rs 49,300 with an upward bias, said Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at ShareIndia.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain rangebound, buy on dips - November 21, 2021
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 48,800; should you buy? - November 21, 2021
- Gold prices steady after hitting 2-week low as dollar retreats - November 21, 2021