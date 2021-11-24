Gold has resistance at Rs 47,700 and support at Rs 47,000 while silver has an immediate resistance at Rs 63,400 and support at Rs 61,800, said Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain under pressure; buy above Rs 47,550 - November 24, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls’ fate hinges on key US data, Fed minutes - November 24, 2021
- Dubai: Gold price recovers, but still trades below $1,800 - November 24, 2021