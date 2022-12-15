“We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the Bank of England and the ECB policy meetings and could show some profit taking at the market opening,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Pr
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain volatile as Fed’s decision of future rate hikes dents sentiment - December 14, 2022
- Gold Industry Review: Is 2023 set to be gold’s time to shine? - December 14, 2022
- Gold, silver price today, Dec 15, 2022: Precious metals record dip on MCX | Check rates here - December 14, 2022