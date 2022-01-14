Gold continues to trade within $1780-1830/oz range and this may continue unless there is more clarity on Fed’s stance. Higher yields and stable equities may keep pressure on price, said Ravindra Rao, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain volatile but might hold on to support levels; resistance at Rs 47,900 - January 14, 2022
- Gold hits highest weekly price in 2022 as dollar, yields fall - January 14, 2022
- Questor: inflation to hit 7pc but the gold price is becalmed – what’s going on? - January 14, 2022