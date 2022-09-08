MCX gold futures drops by 0.12 percent to Rs 5,0445 per 10 grams. White metal future was up 0.15 percent to Rs 54,107 per kilogram.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal prices drop for 2nd consecutive day as markets open on positive note - September 8, 2022
- Gold, silver prices today dip after three days, global rates under pressure over strong dollar, Treasury yields - September 8, 2022
- Gold, Silver Rates Fall After Days Of Hike. Check Today’s Rates In Top Indian Cities - September 8, 2022