Domestic gold prices edged up on Friday after data showed US inflation was cooling, though not significantly enough for the Federal Reserve to slow down rate hikes. The dollar index, which gauges the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal prices edges higher as dollar falls - December 26, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 54,480; silver at Rs 71,100 per kilo - December 26, 2022
- Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade - December 25, 2022