Gold has support at Rs 54050-53850 and resistance at Rs 54440-54650 while silver has support at Rs 67350-66600 and resistance at Rs 68800-69330, said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal prices to trade lower, support around Rs 54,050-53,850 - December 12, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends losses below $1,790.00, manifests pre-Fed policy anxiety - December 11, 2022
- Gold, silver prices unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,440 - December 11, 2022