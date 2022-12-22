Domestic gold prices dropped on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar in holiday-thinned trading, while market participants awaited economic data for further direction. On MCX, gold prices were down by nearly Rs 100 to touch Rs 54,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates fall, silver slides by Rs 440 - December 22, 2022
- Gold rangebound as traders await economic data - December 22, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices inch up in Dubai in early trade - December 22, 2022