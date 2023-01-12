On MCX, gold prices rose by 0.21 percent or Rs 117 to Rs 55,810 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver prices hiked by Rs 564 to Rs 68,537 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was up 0.4 percent to $1,883.95 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates jump by Rs 115 to touch Rs 55,800 - January 12, 2023
- India’s December gold imports plunge 79% as price rise dents demand – Sources - January 12, 2023
- Gold gains on softer dollar as markets await U.S. inflation data - January 12, 2023