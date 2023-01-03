On MXC, the gold prices were up by nearly 0.7 percent at an intraday high of Rs 55,570 per 10 grams, also the lifetime high for the commodity.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates rise to two-year high even as dollar gains over 1% - January 3, 2023
- Gold price today: Yellow metal touches 2-year high of Rs 55,546, silver at Rs 70,573 - January 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Hits 6-month Peak on Technical Move Ahead of Fed Minutes - January 3, 2023