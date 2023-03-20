Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One expects gold to trade higher towards Rs 60150 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move higher to Rs 60790 levels.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to edge higher towards Rs 60,150 as investors eye Fed meet - March 20, 2023
- Gold Rates On 20 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities - March 20, 2023
- Gold prices stabilise in India, no changes registered for last two days - March 20, 2023