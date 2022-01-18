Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to feel pressure from higher US bond yield prices, support around Rs 47,650

Gold has support at Rs 47,770-47,650 and resistance at Rs 48,100-48,250 while silver has support at Rs 61,500-61,200 and resistance at Rs 62,300-62,700, said experts.
