We expect gold to trade lower towards Rs 52540 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 52320 levels, said Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold today down from its 6-month highs. Check latest prices - November 18, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to slide lower amid volatility, support around Rs 52,700-52,550 - November 18, 2022
- Gold, silver prices today: Gold prices surge to Rs 53,190, silver rates at Rs 61,800 despite weaker global cues - November 18, 2022