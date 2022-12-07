As a result of weaker global demand and a strong currency, which drove goods exports to a seven-month low in October, the US trade imbalance increased significantly. Anticipation that the US Fed might hike interest rates will likely be a headwind for gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay range-bound; Fed’s aggressive stance may pose challenges - December 6, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold trades in tight range as investors await more Fed cues - December 6, 2022
- Gold struggles for momentum as investors await further Fed cues - December 6, 2022